India stands on the brink of its biggest moment in world boxing. With eight women and seven men entering the finals of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida, the host nation is poised for its highest-ever medal haul at a global event. Sixteen countries and more than 130 elite boxers arrived, but India has taken command in both draws. At the heart of this surge is Nikhat Zareen, who delivered yet another flawless statement. The two-time world champion stormed into the 51kg final with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Gulsevar Ganieva, a rising CIS Games gold medallist. Nikhat allowed neither rhythm nor resistance, her precision and footwork controlling all three rounds. Her performance reflects a larger truth about the tournament - India isn't just advancing; India is dictating terms.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the women's contingent, which has been the driving force of India's dominance.

Preeti Pawar (54kg) produced the upset of the tournament, outclassing Tokyo Olympic medallist and three-time world champion Huang Hsiao Wen with mature, angle-cutting control.

Arundhati Choudhary announced her return from a 1.5-year layoff by stopping Germany's Leonie Miller via RSC.

World champion Minakshi (48kg) extended her seamless run with a clinical 5-0 win over Korea's Bak Cho-rong.

Strong victories from Nupur Sheoran, Parveen, and others underline why India's women - previously ranked No. 2 - are now one step from becoming the world's top team.

But the defining storyline of this tournament may be the resurgence of the men. For years overshadowed by the women's accolades, seven Indian men now stand in finals, delivering landmark wins over world champions, continental medallists, and top seeds.

Pawan Bartwal (55kg) has emerged as the breakout name, dismantling Brazil's World Cup gold medallist Altynbek Nursultan 5-0.

Jadumani Singh's explosive skill has made him a crowd favourite, while Narender Berwal (90+kg) thundered into the final with trademark force.

Wins from Sumit, Naveen, Ankush, Abhinash, and a marquee showing from Hitesh highlight a new depth that Indian men's boxing has long chased.

Beyond the medals, these finals carry significant weight. Ranking points from the World Cup will directly shape seeding at the 2026 Asian Games, influence Olympic qualification cycles, and help sustain India's rise from world rank 44 to the global top five.

Fifteen finalists. Breakthrough wins. Complete dominance.

Tomorrow (Thursday) doesn't just conclude a tournament - it signals the beginning of India's strongest era in world boxing.