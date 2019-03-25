Vijender Singh Injured During Training, US Professional Debut Postponed

Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh on Monday got injured during a training session ahead of his professional debut in the US, scheduled on April 12. Vijender got hit by the elbow of the boxer he was sparring with in Los Angeles. He received two stitches on his left eye following the injury. Vijender Singh is the first Indian boxer to win bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics . The 33-year-old from Haryana also won bronze at the 2009 world championships held in Milan. His US debut at Staples Center on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Anthony Crolla undercard now has been postponed. Vijender was to participate in an eight-round contest.

"I got hurt during a sparring session on Friday. My left eye has received two kinds of stitches and doctors have told me they would remove the just the external stitches on coming Friday," Vijender told PTI from his training base.

Vijender is so far unbeaten in his 10-bout pro career and claimed the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title during his stint with England. The celebrated Indian turned professional in 2015.

"I can't recall the name of the guy I was sparring with but I got hit by his elbow. It is disappointing to be held back by something like this but I believe rab jo karda ae changa hi karda hai (Whatever God does is always for the best). So, I am sure he has a better plan for me," he added.

Asked if the new schedule for his debut US fight has been decided, the Haryana pugilist said, "It will only be known once my injury heals. It is going to take some time. My trainer (Freddie Roach) was furious with the boy who accidentally hit me. But it's all part of life and I am never the one to sulk.

"Because apart from this, I am really enjoying training here. I am really looking forward to make a name for myself here," Vijender added.

(With PTI inputs)