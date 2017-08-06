 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win

Updated: 06 August 2017 11:38 IST

The win handed Vijender his second title and ninth consecutive pro bout win. Vijender already holds the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title, which he won beating Australian Kerry Hope in July last year.

Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win
Virender Sehwag is often described as 'Twitter King' by his fans. © AFP

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag marked boxer Vijender Singh's win over China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in typical fashion. "Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka," tweeted Sehwag after the judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 in favour of the Indian boxer. The win handed Vijender his second title and ninth consecutive pro bout win. Vijender already holds the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title, which he won beating Australian Kerry Hope in July last year. Baba Ramdev, who attended the event in Mumbai on Saturday, also took to Twitter to congratulate the winner. "Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam," the Yoga guru tweeted.

Vijender offered to return the WBO Oriental super middleweight title that he won by beating Zulpikar.

"I wanted to give a message by giving away the belt so that the tension at the border between India and China reduces. The environment at the border is very bad at the moment. I wanted to give a message of peace and I hope their media (Chinese) and people will get the message," Vijender told NDTV.

Soldiers of India and China have been locked in a stand-off near the Sikkim sector since June.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Cricket Vijender Singh Beniwal Boxing
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vijender Singh beat his Chinese rival on Saturday
  • Sehwag congratulated Vijender in his typical style
  • Baba Ramdev too tweeted about Vijender's win
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Meets India Women's Cricket Team Stars, Shares Picture On Twitter
Virender Sehwag Meets India Women's Cricket Team Stars, Shares Picture On Twitter
Virender Sehwag Celebrates The Birth Anniversary Of His 'Hidden Batting Partner' Kishore Kumar
Virender Sehwag Celebrates The Birth Anniversary Of His 'Hidden Batting Partner' Kishore Kumar
Virender Sehwag's Take On Husband-Wife Relationship Has Twitter In Splits
Virender Sehwag's Take On Husband-Wife Relationship Has Twitter In Splits
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.