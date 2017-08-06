Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Take On Vijender Singh's Big Win

Virender Sehwag is often described as 'Twitter King' by his fans.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag marked boxer Vijender Singh's win over China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in typical fashion. "Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka," tweeted Sehwag after the judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 in favour of the Indian boxer. The win handed Vijender his second title and ninth consecutive pro bout win. Vijender already holds the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title, which he won beating Australian Kerry Hope in July last year. Baba Ramdev, who attended the event in Mumbai on Saturday, also took to Twitter to congratulate the winner. "Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam," the Yoga guru tweeted.

Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

Vijender offered to return the WBO Oriental super middleweight title that he won by beating Zulpikar.

"I wanted to give a message by giving away the belt so that the tension at the border between India and China reduces. The environment at the border is very bad at the moment. I wanted to give a message of peace and I hope their media (Chinese) and people will get the message," Vijender told NDTV.

Soldiers of India and China have been locked in a stand-off near the Sikkim sector since June.