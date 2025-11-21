Nikhat Zareen didn't just reclaim gold at the World Boxing World Cup in Greater Noida - she reclaimed a part of herself. After going more than 20 months without a major international title, the two-time world champion lit up the arena in a way only she can, leading an Indian women's contingent that stole the entire show. Ten of India's 20 medals came from the women, seven of them gold.

'A surreal moment'

When Nikhat walked off the podium, medal shining under the lights, the emotions finally caught up. Speaking to NDTV moments later, she described the win simply - and honestly - as "surreal."

"It was emotional, overwhelming," she said. "Winning again in front of the home crowd after so many months... hopefully I will continue to work hard and make the country proud."

And now... it's biryani time

If there's one thing people love about Nikhat beyond her punching power, it's her honesty. Maintaining the 51kg category is punishing, and she doesn't pretend otherwise.

"It takes a hell of a lot of discipline," she laughed, admitting how tough it is for someone who adores food. "Biryani is my favourite... avoiding all that during training is so hard."

So what now?

"The first thing I will do is eat biryani," she grinned. "I've already told my mom what all she has to cook."

But the indulgence won't last long. She's back to camp soon, gearing up for the National Championships and then the Asian Championships in March - a marquee event offering over 800 ranking points. "I just want to earn those points. They'll help with seeding for the Asian and Commonwealth Games."

One champion celebrating another

Even in her own moment of glory, Nikhat lit up talking about India's new women's cricket world champions.

"I was watching from Patiala... and I was so happy for my friends - Jemimah, Smriti, Harman, Sneha. Their journey is something to remember," she said.

As someone who's been watched, judged, adored and expected to deliver, she knows what that feeling means.

"Once you become a world champion, people start watching you. Expectations rise. And people start loving you."

'The future is bright for Indian women athletes'

Ask her about the surge in women's sport and she doesn't hesitate.

"Definitely. The future is bright for Indian women athletes. The kind of love we're getting now... if we had got it earlier, maybe the story would have been different. But I'm glad we're finally getting what we deserve."

The results back her up. The Indian women didn't just win medals - they defined the week, controlled the narrative, and carried the pressure with remarkable ease.

And of course... the Salman Khan moment

No Nikhat interview ends without that one running joke.

When asked again about Salman Khan, she burst into laughter. "Don't say 'bhai'," she mock-scolded. Then, softer, more genuine:

"I'm a huge fan of Salman Khan. Meeting him was my best memory... I hope to meet him again. And... I love you."

The gold.

The honesty.

The discipline.

The biryani cravings.

The belief in women's sport.

Nikhat Zareen brought all of herself to the ring - and India went home with far more than just a medal.