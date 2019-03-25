 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Watch: Boxer Gets Ultimate Revenge On Taunting Opponent With Stunning Knockout

Updated: 25 March 2019 13:33 IST

Sam Maxwell was looking down and out against Sabri Sediri before he executed a stunning knockout.

Watch: Boxer Gets Ultimate Revenge On Taunting Opponent With Stunning Knockout
Sam Maxwell knocked out Sabri Sediri with just seconds left on the clock. © Twitter

Sam Maxwell was dropped once in each of the first two rounds of his WBO European super lightweight title fight against Sabri Sediri. French boxer Sediri dominated the super lightweight clash from the beginning, even finding the time to dance around the ring and taunt his British opponent Sam Maxwell late in the fight. However, Sediri's cockiness cost him dear. Down on the scorecards in the final round and with just seconds left on the clock, Sam Maxwell landed a devastating right hand to send his opponent tumbling to the ground.

The 30-year-old, who suffered multiple knock-downs throughout the fight, never gave up and got just rewards against a showboating opponent with a two-punch combo.

Here is the video that the entire boxing community is raving about:

Boxing fans took to Twitter to praise Sam Maxwell's stunning knockout, his never-say-die attitude and roasted Sabri Sediri for showboating.

One fan wrote: "Two knockdowns in the first two rounds and then rocking your opponent in the final round does not mean you can just showboat, thinking you've won the fight easy".

"Sam Maxwell Shocks the crowd as he KO Sabri Sediri in the closing seconds of the final round to capture the WBO European 140-pound title. Maxwell was getting dominated the entire fight and suffered multiple knock-downs. Out of nowhere, he ends the fight with 1 Punch - Wow," tweeted another fan.

One fan was ecstatic with how things turned out, saying Sabri Sediri got what he deserved.

Sam Maxwell was crowned WBO European super lightweight champion after the astonishing KO victory.

Comments
Topics : Boxing
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sam Maxwell produces stunning knockout win over Sabri Sediri
  • Sabri Sediri had been taunting Sam Maxwell late in the fight
  • Sam Maxwell was down on the scorecards when he landed knockout blow
Related Articles
Mary Kom To Skip Asian Boxing Championships
Mary Kom To Skip Asian Boxing Championships
Indian Boxing Stars Set For Weight Change As AIBA Rejigs Olympic Divisions
Indian Boxing Stars Set For Weight Change As AIBA Rejigs Olympic Divisions
Nikhat Zareen, Meena Kumari Create History, Win Gold At Strandja Memorial Boxing
Nikhat Zareen, Meena Kumari Create History, Win Gold At Strandja Memorial Boxing
Manny Pacquiao Batters Adrien Broner In Lopsided Welterweight Bout
Manny Pacquiao Batters Adrien Broner In Lopsided Welterweight Bout
Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana Make Big Surge With Eight Gold Medals In Boxing
Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana Make Big Surge With Eight Gold Medals In Boxing
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.