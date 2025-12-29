Story ProgressBack to home
Ex-World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Involved In Car Crash, Two Dead
British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two people, local newspaper Punch reported
Amthony Joshua; (right) The boxer at the site of the crash,© AFP/X
British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two people, local newspaper Punch reported on Monday. The crash happened in Ogun State, the report said, citing eyewitnesses. Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. Police are investigating the cause of the accident, Punch said. Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.
"BREAKING NEWS: Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. He was a passenger in a Lexus when it reportedly smashed into a truck. This is him being carried out of his vehicle, clearly in agony. But he is said to be OK," Piers Morgan wrote in a post on X.
BREAKING NEWS: Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. He was a passenger in a Lexus when it reportedly smashed into a truck. This is him being carried out of his vehicle, clearly in agony. But he is said to be OK. pic.twitter.com/Ppm2EHj8mn— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2025
