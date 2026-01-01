Story ProgressBack to home
Ex-Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua Released From Hospital After Car Crash In Nigeria
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.
Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.© AFP
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria. "Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," spokesmen for Ogun and Lagos states in southwest Nigeria said in a joint statement late on Wednesday night.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.