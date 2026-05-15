For three days at the selection trials in Patiala, Sakshi Chaudhary boxed like someone with nothing left to lose. The 25-year-old from the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club walked into the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games selection trials carrying the weight of rejection, disappointment and self-doubt. She walked out having defeated two world champions in successive bouts to seal her maiden berth for both multi-sport events in the fiercely-competitive 51kg category.

"My mindset was simple, I just had to get the quota somehow. It was do or die for me," Sakshi told PTI after completing her remarkable run.

Not long ago, her career seemed to be drifting away from the spotlight.

Last year, Sakshi was knocked out in the round of 16 by Paris Olympic silver medallist Hatice Akbas at the World Championships. That disappointment was followed by an underwhelming National Championships campaign where she failed to even reach the podium.

Then came another crushing blow.

Ranked third in the federation's assessment process, Sakshi missed selection for the Asian Championships in the 54kg category. Preeti Pawar went to the continental event, struck gold and secured her berth for the CWG and Asian Games.

Desperate to compete at the two multi-sport events later this year, Sakshi made an inspired decision to drop down to 51kg, a category that has become synonymous with two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen.

"It was very important for me to go to the CWG and Asian Games. I have been training since 2012 with full discipline and dedication. So I wanted it desperately," she said.

The move was risky. Cutting weight is never easy for boxers, particularly in a category where speed and endurance define margins between victory and defeat.

The transition demanded immense sacrifice.

Sakshi had already endured years of frustration after an injury in 2022 forced her out of national camp contention and denied her a shot at the previous Commonwealth and Asian Games trials.

A two-time youth and junior world champion, she suddenly found herself battling simply to stay relevant.

"It was a very challenging time. So, I had to bounce back. I was very hungry...that this time I have to win the quota." At the trials, Sakshi arrived fully prepared against a formidable field.

She first defeated Tanu in the quarterfinals.

Against Nikhat, Sakshi produced one of the biggest wins of her career with a tactically-disciplined performance that neutralised the former world champion's aggression.

"I knew Nikhat's willpower is very strong. If I went into close range, she would not leave me. My strength is fighting from distance and using my left jab. I focused on maintaining my range." She executed the plan to perfection, keeping Nikhat at bay with sharp movement and relentless left jab.

The same strategy worked against reigning 48kg world campion Minakshi as well.

"I had defeated Minakshi before in 52kg to qualify for the World Championships, so I was confident I could do it again," Sakshi said.

"She plays counter and is very dangerous if someone comes close to her. So I maintained distance in both bouts and trusted my own game." The decision to shift weight categories, something born out of desperation initially, has now given Sakshi renewed belief.

"In 54kg, the girls were taller and had more power than me as they would reduce more weight, my normal weight is 54kg only. So, there was a lot of difference in power and height," she said.

"So, I also felt positive that in 51kg, my height will also be good and my power will also be maintained according to other girls." PTI APA AM APA AM AM

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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