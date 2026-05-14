Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen on Thursday said the last two weeks have been a "torture" for the boxers, who were "crushed" in the administrative tussle between the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India. SAI had objected to the BFI's assessment-based selection model after receiving complaints from several boxers and eventually suspended midway the assessment camp for selecting squads for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The move forced the federation to revert to the traditional trial-based system.

Caught in the middle were the boxers, who had already spent weeks preparing under constantly changing schedules.

"The last two weeks was like torture for us boxers. I don't want to blame any one person or body. But the athletes got crushed between the issue between those two (SAI and BFI)," Nikhat told PTI on the sidelines of the trials on Thursday.

The national camp, which was originally to begin on April 25, was subjected to delays and postponements, which proved especially taxing for boxers such as Nikhat, who had to maintain weight for assessment.

"We were told the camp will start from 25th April but then the (SAI) sanction didn't come. Then they said once the camp starts on April 29 the assessment system will also start.

"They told us that if you are missing training or modifying it points would be deducted. We also had to adhere to weight targets. First five per cent bodyweight than four than two and then one they kept taking weight till May 10." "Then sparring session was to start on May 11. Then that also got postponed and then on May 13 the trials began," Nikhat said.

Under the revised selection format, the head coach and four judges are evaluating the bouts with the winner being announced immediately.

The points from the earlier system, which evaluated boxers on multiple parameters including fitness, attendance, sparring, have been completely scrapped.

"We were given a plan and we all were following it. We had physical test, beep test, strength test and everyone gave their best. In the end, we were told that whatever tests we took, the points given won't be counted.

"As a boxer we were focussed and training, we were stressing over missing training as it would lead to point deduction. Keeping that in mind, we even trained through niggles. And in the end we were told it won't count. So that was very disappointing."

Mentally and physically drained, will take a break now

Nikhat crashed out of the CWG and Asian Games selection trials in the 51kg semifinals, losing 1-4 to Sakshi Chaudhary.

The loss means the Telangana boxer has no international events to look forward to as the BFI has plans to only send the first and second rank player for competitions.

"I am mentally and physically drained I haven't been able to spend time at home properly. Since January 2025, I haven't got a break. Now I want to take a break and want to prepare for future tournaments." The 29-year-old, a CWG champion and Asian Games bronze medallist, is already planning for next year which will have all important Olympic qualifiers.

"It was disappointing that I was not able to qualify for the CWG and Asian Games. If I had I would tried to change the colour of my medal (at Asian Games).

"But I'm looking at the bigger picture which the World (Olympic) qualifiers."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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