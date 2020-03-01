 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Deontay Wilder Exercises Rematch Clause For 3rd Fight With Tyson Fury: Reports

Updated: 01 March 2020 10:37 IST

The news comes a week after Britain's Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder Exercises Rematch Clause For 3rd Fight With Tyson Fury: Reports
Deontay Wilder has reportedly exercised his rematch clause and will fight Tyson Fury a third time. © AFP

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has exercised his rematch clause and will fight Tyson Fury a third time, according to media reports on Saturday. BT Sport, citing promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren, and Yahoo Sports, reported Wilder had officially exercised his contractual rematch clause and will take on Fury for a third time later this year. The news comes a week after Britain's Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas. Despite clamour for a unification fight between Fury and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Wilder was widely expected to exercise his contractual right for a rematch -- likely to take place by July.

In a video message posted on social media on late Friday, Wilder promised to return "in a few months."

"I will rise again," Wilder stated. "I will be back. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

"I'll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun."

Wilder also said on Friday that he would keep co-trainer Mark Breland in his corner, despite earlier hints that he was ready to part company with Breland, who threw in the towel in the seventh round of the loss to Fury.

"I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night -- if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield," Wilder said.

"But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the rematch."

Breland, a former Olympic and world champion, called a halt to last week's fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after Wilder had been knocked down twice and pummelled relentlessly by Fury.

Fury seized the World Boxing Council heavyweight title from Wilder, 14 months after the two fought to a dramatic split-decision draw in their first meeting in Los Angeles.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wilder has exercised his rematch clause and will fight Fury again
  • Fury stopped Wilder in the 7th round of their heavyweight title rematch
  • The two fought to a dramatic split-decision draw in their first meeting
Related Articles
Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Clinch WBC Heavyweight Title
Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Clinch WBC Heavyweight Title
Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Bulk Up For Heavyweight Showdown
Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Bulk Up For Heavyweight Showdown
Amit Panghal Secures No.1 Rank Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers
Amit Panghal Secures No.1 Rank Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers
Boxings Olympic Qualifiers Postponed To March After Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
Boxing's Olympic Qualifiers Postponed To March After Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Nikhat Zareen Knocked Out
Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Nikhat Zareen Knocked Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.