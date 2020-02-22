 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Boxing

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Bulk Up For Heavyweight Showdown

Updated: 22 February 2020 08:37 IST

Deontay Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds (105 kg) and Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 273 pounds as both boxers weighed in much heavier than they did for their first fight 14 months ago.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury Bulk Up For Heavyweight Showdown
Deontay Wilder will be at a career high weight, but will still be 42 pounds lighter than Tyson Fury. © AFP

American boxer Deontay Wilder will be at a career high weight, but will still be 42 pounds lighter than Tyson Fury for their much-anticipated heavyweight rematch at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds (105 kg) and Fury tipped the scales at 273 pounds on Friday as both boxers weighed in much heavier than they did for their first fight 14 months ago. Wilder is 18 pounds heavier and Fury added 15 pounds to his frame. Organizers cancelled Friday's face-to-face photo op at the weigh in after the fighters exchanged shoves during the final news conference on Wednesday.

But the pair did jaw at each other from a distance on the podium.

"That's my belt. That's mine," Fury yelled at Wilder, who holds the WBC heavyweight title.

The two will square off in one of the biggest heavyweight fights recent memory Saturday at the MGM's Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets for Saturday's bout have been changing hands for up to $11,000, while promoters predict the event could generate more than 2 million pay-per-view sales in the United States alone.

At the centre of the action are two of heavyweight boxing's most charismatic and skillful protagonists, the hard-hitting "Bronze Bomber" Wilder and Fury, the eccentric, self-styled "Gypsy King" from northern England.

Both men will be taking unbeaten records into the 12-round contest, with the 34-year-old Wilder looking to add Fury's name to a tally which reads 42-0 with one drawn and 41 knockouts.

The fight is a classic clash of styles, pitting Wilder's devastating knockout power against the more elusive, mobile defensive style of Fury.

In their first fight in Los Angeles, Fury recovered from two juddering knockdowns to claim a draw, miraculously climbing off the canvas in the 12th round to hang on for a share of the spoils.

Once the final bell rang, the judges ruled it a controversial split draw: 114-112 for Fury, 115-111 Wilder and 113-113.

Wilder will be making the 11th defence of his title in an attempt to break a tie with Muhammad Ali for consecutive heavyweight defences.

He demolished Dominic Breazeale in one round last May, and then scored a spectacular one-punch seventh-round knockout of Cuba's Luis Ortiz in November.

Fury has promised to take a more aggressive approach this time around. But cuts are a worry after he required more than 40 stitches to patch up a horrific gash over his right eye in an unimpressive win over Otto Wallin in his last fight in September.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • American boxer Deontay Wilder will be at a career high weight
  • Deontay Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds (105 kg)
  • Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 273 pounds
Related Articles
Amit Panghal Secures No.1 Rank Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers
Amit Panghal Secures No.1 Rank Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers
Boxings Olympic Qualifiers Postponed To March After Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
Boxing's Olympic Qualifiers Postponed To March After Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Nikhat Zareen Knocked Out
Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Nikhat Zareen Knocked Out
India Offers To Host Olympic Boxing Qualifiers After Wuhan Cancellation Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
India Offers To Host Olympic Boxing Qualifiers After Wuhan Cancellation Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Tokyo Olympics: Vijender Singh Says Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa "Good Contenders" For Medals
Tokyo Olympics: Vijender Singh Says Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa "Good Contenders" For Medals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.