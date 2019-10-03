 
NBA India Games 2019: India Ready To Host First-Ever NBA Game Featuring Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings

Updated: 03 October 2019 22:38 IST

NBA India Games 2019: India will host its first-ever NBA game on Friday featuring Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

NBA India Games 2019: Two NBA teams Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings will face-off in Mumbai.

In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, for the first time two NBA teams -- Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, will face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday and it seems the initiative has already gained the first break as the entire tickets have been sold out. The two-day contest has been actually the driving force by Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive, who wants a cricket crazy India to recognize basketball.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me."

"The contest has a long story behind and I believe in next 10 years we will produce great talents from India who will feature in the NBA. I also feel basketball will be the next most popular sport in India," he added.

"Definitely, cricket is the most popular game in India but I believe basketball will also gain popularity here as it could be played both indoors and outdoors and even in the urban and rural areas. I am confident basketball will become a popular sporting discipline in India," he expressed.

Prior to their new season, the NBA teams compete in pre-season contests and try to figure out their strengths and weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Kings' star player Buddy Hield said: "We will try to play our natural game and will look to rectify our mistakes before the 2019-20 season. It is just a pre-season game but we will have to get better with time."

Kings had a decent run in the last edition of the game but failed to make to the play-offs. However, Hield is confident that his team will surely make to the play-offs.

"Me and my team both want to be in the play-offs this season. We fumbled in the play-offs last season but this time we aim to enter the play-offs without committing any mistakes. After looking at my team, I feel we can make it," he added.

Basketball
Highlights
  • Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will face-off at NSCI Dome, Mumbai
  • The tickets for the two-day contest have been sold out
  • Pacers and Kings will compete in pre-season contests
