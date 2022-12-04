The Indian cricket team got off to a disastrous start on the tour of Bangladesh, losing the first ODI of the series by a narrow margin of one wicket. The match could've easily ended in India's favour had the team not let a couple of late catching opportunities slip by. First, it was KL Rahul who dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 43rd over. Later, Washington Sundar didn't even attempt to go for the catch on a similar opportunity, making skipper Rohit Sharma furious.

India seemed to have gotten a grip on the game as they bagged three quick wickets of Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud in the 39th and 40th overs. But, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman remained unbeaten, orchestrating a brilliant partnership to take Bangladesh past India's total of 186 runs.

While Bangladesh deserves plaudits for their fighting spirit, India did have a few opportunities to wrap up the game with a win. But, were let down in the field.

First, it was KL Rahul who dropped the catch. Then, Washington Sundar didn't even attempt one, leaving Rohit fuming. Here are the videos:

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit admitted that the team could've played better in the final few overs and should've gotten all 10 wickets.

“It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn't bat well. 184 wasn't good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back how we bowled right from ball one - of course, we would have loved to bowl better at the end - but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets,” he said.

With 2 more matches to go in the ODI series, the Indian team still has time to make amends.

