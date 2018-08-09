Saina Nehwal Slips Out Of Top 10 BWF Rankings

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal slipped a place to move out of the top 10 of the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday. After her loss to Rio gold medallist and reigning world champion Carolina Marin at the Nanjing World Championships quarter-finals, Saina dropped out of the top 10 and now is placed 11th. Saina's compatriot PV Sindhu , who also lost to Marin in the final of the same tournament, remained static at the third spot. Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying holds the top spot, followed by Japanese Akane Yamaguchi.

In the men's rankings, Indian Kidambi Srikanth dropped two places to be at the eighth place while HS Prannoy maintained his position at No.11.

On the other hand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained two spots to be 23rd in the men's doubles rankings while no Indian pair features in the top 20 of the women's doubles rankings.

Coming to the mixed doubles pairs, Indian duo comprising Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also lost a couple of spots and are now at the 24th place.