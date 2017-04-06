PV Sindhu Reaches Career-Best World Number 2 Ranking

India's PV Sindhu on Thursday became the No.2 ranked woman badminton player in the world on the back of some fine performances in the recent past. The Rio Olympics silver medallist, who claimed her first India Open Superseries title on Sunday -- beating her Olympic final rival Carolina Marin of Spain, jumped three spots as per the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Incidentally, Marin was among the players Sindhu overtook on way to the second rank. Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei retains her top ranking.

Sindhu had a poor outing in the Malaysia Open Superseries, going down 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to her unseeded Chinese opponent Chen Yufei.

However, she was rewarded with the No. 2 ranking thanks to her performances in 2016 and this year.

Sindhu won the Malaysia Masters in 2016, beating Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the final, 21-15, 21-9.

Thereafter, she probably came up with her finest performance since the Rio Games when she went to China and fended off the local powerhouses to win the China Open. She beat the fancied Sun Yu in the final, 21-11, 17-21, 21-11.

In 2017, Sindhu first won the Syed Modi International tournament and then defeated Marin, her Olympic nemesis, in straight games in New Delhi to win the India Open.

Sindhu's No. 2 ranking is second to Saina Nehwal, who reached the World No. 1 ranking in 2015.