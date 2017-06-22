 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth in Australian Open Quarters

Updated: 22 June 2017 15:57 IST

Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth had clashed in the final of Singapore Open in April with the latter emerging victorious.

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth in Australian Open Quarters
PV Sindhu outclassed China's Chen Xianoxin to reach the Australian Open quarters. © PTI

In a thrilling day for Indian badminton, three shuttlers -- PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth, all won their respective singles matches to advance to the quarterfinals of the USD 750,000 Australian Open Super Series on Friday. Srikanth and Sai Praneeth register hard-fought wins in their second round matches to set up and all-Indian men's singles quarterfinal clash. Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu also reached the quarters with a comprehensive straight game victory over China's Chen Xianoxin in the women's singles competition.

Srikanth, who had stunned Son Wan Ho in the semifinals of Indonesia Open Super Series last week, once again produced a fantastic display to get the better of the World No.1 South Korean, beating him 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 in a 57-minute match.

In another match, Sai Praneeth staved off a challenge from China's Huang Yuxiang 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 in a match that lasted 64 minutes.

Interestingly, Srikanth and Praneeth had clashed in the final of Singapore Open in April with the latter emerging victorious.

In the women's singles, fifth seed Sindhu outplayed Chen 21-13, 21-18 in 46 minutes. The Indian star will now either face Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon or World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought well before suffering a 21-18, 18-21, 13-21 loss to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a 16-21, 18-21 loss to eighth seeded Chinese Taipei's Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati Badminton
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • 3 Indians advance to Australian Open quarterfinals
  • Srikanth beat World No.1 Son Wan Ho
  • Srikanth and Sai Praneeth will face each other in quarters
Related Articles
Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Stuns Lee Chong Wei; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out
Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Stuns Lee Chong Wei; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Win In Indonesia Open
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Win In Indonesia Open
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Movie
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Vijender Singh Wish Sachin Tendulkar On His Movie
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.