Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth Stuns World No.1 Son Wan Ho Again, Enters Quarters

India's Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday stunned World No.1 Son Wan Ho again, second time in two weeks, to enter quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super Series. The World No.22 had a tough encounter against the South Korean but the Indian shuttler had the last laugh as he outclassed the opponent 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 in a hard fought match. Srikanth will face compatriot B Sai Praneeth, who also won his 2nd round match, to set-up All India clash in the last eight fight.

In the other match, Praneeth started off with a 21-15 victory in the first game against Chinese Huang Yuxiang but lost the plot in the second game. However, the Indian won four consecutive points to make it 19-16, but Huang held his nerve and took the game 21-18.

Praneeth raced to 11-6 in the final game and didn't let the opponent take any advantage. Superb net play helped him earn a comfortable victory in the third game by 21-13 to set up quarter-final clash with Srikanth.

Later in the day, fifth seed PV Sindhu will play China's Chen Xiaoxin while Saina Nehwal will take on Soniia Cheah of Malaysia.