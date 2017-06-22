 
Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth Stuns World No.1 Son Wan Ho Again, Enters Quarters

Updated: 22 June 2017 13:21 IST

Kidambi Srikanth had a tough encounter against the South Korean but the Indian shuttler had the last laugh as he outclassed the opponent 15-21, 21-13, 21-13

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Son Wan Ho in three games © AFP

India's Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday stunned World No.1 Son Wan Ho again, second time in two weeks, to enter quarter-finals of the Australian Open Super Series. The World No.22 had a tough encounter against the South Korean but the Indian shuttler had the last laugh as he outclassed the opponent 15-21, 21-13, 21-13 in a hard fought match. Srikanth will face compatriot B Sai Praneeth, who also won his 2nd round match, to set-up All India clash in the last eight fight.

In the other match, Praneeth started off with a 21-15 victory in the first game against Chinese Huang Yuxiang but lost the plot in the second game. However, the Indian won four consecutive points to make it 19-16, but Huang held his nerve and took the game 21-18.

Praneeth raced to 11-6 in the final game and didn't let the opponent take any advantage. Superb net play helped him earn a comfortable victory in the third game by 21-13 to set up quarter-final clash with Srikanth.

Later in the day, fifth seed PV Sindhu will play China's Chen Xiaoxin while Saina Nehwal will take on Soniia Cheah of Malaysia. 

Highlights
  • Srikanth had defeated the World No. 1 in the semis of the Indonesia Open
  • Praneeth and Srikanth registered their respective Round 2 victories
  • They will face each other in the last-eight match
