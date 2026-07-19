Fresh off scripting history as the first Indian shuttler to conquer the prestigious Japan Open, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu expressed deep gratitude and spiritual joy, dedicating her monumental victory to Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Sindhu defeated home favourite Akane Yamaguchi to win the Japan Open 2026 badminton title, ending a two-year wait for a BWF World Tour crown in an emotional triumph for the Indian shuttler. The title win coincided with Odisha's sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, an alignment the badminton ace described as "truly poetic."

After Sindhu's win, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the former world champion via an X post, "Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on her historic win over Japan's #AkaneYamaguchi to lift the Japan Open 2026 women's singles badminton title, the first Indian to clinch the title. Her flawless performance in the final helped her defeat the home favourite and three-time world champion in straight sets. May she continue her brilliant performance and bring more glory for the country. Best wishes."

In a heartfelt message acknowledging the congratulatory wishe from former Odisha CM, Sindhu spoke warmly of her deep personal and spiritual ties to the state.

"My father-in-law, who served as a senior bureaucrat, has always spoken so highly of you, your leadership and your governance of Odisha.

"It feels truly poetic that this victory has come during Mahaprabhu Jagannath's sacred Rath Yatra. I hope to return to Puri soon, experience the divine celebrations and seek Mahaprabhu's blessings at the Jagannath Temple.

"Thank you once again, Sir. Your wishes mean a great deal to me," she replied to the post.

It has been four years since Sindhu won a title at the upper end of the BWF World Tour. Her last Super 500 title was over four years ago (Singapore Open in May 2022). And while there were Super 300 titles and the Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, her last major title had come seven years ago, at the BWF World Championships 2019.

The relief and joy at breaking this pattern was written all over her face as she revelled in the feeling of winning the Japan Open Super 750 triumph, marking a high point in her career, and putting her back in the conversation as a contender at the upcoming BWF World Championships in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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