For the past two years, the question surrounding PV Sindhu wasn't about whether she still has it in her to win the biggest of titles but how long she would take to rediscover her best form. Persistent injuries, the gruelling evolution of the modern game, and a title drought stretching back to 2024 had left many wondering if the double Olympic medallist would be able to reproduce the skills that made her one of the best in the world. On Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Sindhu provided an the answer.

In a vintage display of raw power, tactical brilliance, and sheer mental fortitude, the 31-year-old Indian ace dismantled home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, 21-17, 21-17, to capture her maiden Japan Open crown. The victory is momentous, marking her first-ever Super 750 title and making her the first Indian in history to win the prestigious tournament.

Sindhu's last title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. The Japan Open victory is her biggest title win since lifting the World Championships crown in 2019.

Using a lethal combination of steep cross-court drops and precision smashes, Sindhu constantly disrupted Yamaguchi's rhythm in the first game. It remained a see-saw until the very end of the first game, but when the pressure mounted, it was the Indian who showed nerves of steel, reeling off crucial points to snatch the opener 21-17.

Holding a one-game lead, Sindhu did not let the intensity drop. Visibly galvanised, she stepped up her aggression in the second game, leaving a typically unflappable Yamaguchi looking rattled and prone to unforced errors.

Sindhu's defensive resilience was just as impressive as her attack. She repeatedly anticipated Yamaguchi's sharp net play, flipping the pressure back onto the Japanese star. While Yamaguchi mounted a spirited late-game surge, buoyed by the Tokyo crowd, Sindhu remained unflappable. With tactical discipline that mirrored her iconic 2019 World Championship run, she closed out the second game 21-17 to seal a historic triumph.

By outlasting and outsmarting the world No. 3 on her home turf, Sindhu has sent a roaring reminder to the badminton world, that she is back.

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