India at BWF World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates: India's campaign at the BWF World Championships 2026 kickstarts in New Delhi on Monday, as badminton's premier tournament returns to India after 17 years. India got off to a winning start with the men's doubles pair of H Amsakarunan and Arjun MR securing victory in their Round of 64 match against the Irish pair of Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds. Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will spearhead India's charge on the opening day, as she takes on Ireland's Sophia Noble in the women's singles Round of 64. The talented Ayush Shetty faces a massive challenge in the men's singles Round of 64, facing reigning world champion Shi Yuqi. India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also be in action. Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action tomorrow.
BWF World Championships 2026 LIVE, Day 1 Badminton LIVE Updates, straight from New Delhi:
Badminton World Championships LIVE: Anders Antonsen
Fourth seed Anders Antonsen is in action right now in the men's singles. Indians in action next!
Badminton World Championships LIVE: An Se-young
A solid start for top seed An Se-young as she won her women's singles Round of 64 match quite comfortably as she defeated Kaloyana Nalbantova.
Badminton World Championships LIVE: India's top stars
The two big matches for India today will feature PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty. While Sindhu will take on world no. 141 Sofia Nobel of Ireland in the round of 64, Ayush faces a tough challenge against defending champion and top seed Shi Yuqi of China.
Badminton World Championships LIVE: Massive challenge for Ayush Shetty
21-year-old Ayush Shetty faces a massive test in his first match of the BWF World Championships, as he's up against reigning world champion and current World No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China.
The match is scheduled to start at 4:50 PM IST.
Badminton World Championships LIVE: India off to winning start
India's first match of the BWF World Championships 2026 has already happened, with the men's doubles pair of H Amsakarunan and Arjun MR securing victory in their Round of 64 match against the Irish pair of Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds. The Indian duo won the first set 21-16, and were leading 1-0 in the second set when the Irish duo retired.
Badminton World Championships LIVE: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty in action
Three big games are in store for us today: PV Sindhu in women's singles, Ayush Shetty in men's singles and the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women's doubles. All these matches are set to take place in the next few hours!
Badminton World Championships LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of Day 1 of the BWF World Championships 2026! Badminton's premier competition has returned to Indian soil for the first time in 17 years.
Some big games coming up today, stay tuned for all the live updates!