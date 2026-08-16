Indian badminton doubles star Chirag Shetty praised the extensive preparations for the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, saying the improved facilities and conditions are clearly visible. Calling it a privilege to compete in front of a home crowd, Shetty stressed that the added support would give him and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy an extra boost as they look to make the most of the opportunity and go all the way in the tournament. The prestigious tournament returns to India after a 17-year gap, with Hyderabad having last hosted the championships in 2009. The 30th edition will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23.

"A lot of work has been done, and it's quite visible. The conditions are much better, and I think everything will definitely be a really good time. Experiencing the tournament here, and I am really looking forward to this week... It's another opportunity. Every year, we want to go all the way. This time too. It's in our home ground, and we would want to go as deep into the tournament as possible... It's an added advantage that we'll have home crowd support. It's a privilege to be in our country. We will make the most of it and enjoy it to the fullest," Shetty told the reporters.

Rankireddy also emphasised that playing in front of a home crowd is always special, making the World Championships in India an even bigger occasion for him and Shetty.

"It's always special playing in front of a home crowd. It's not about the World Championship. Even in the India Open, we always loved playing here. Because when we started playing international tournaments, we rarely got a chance to play in India. Before, it used to be PBL. So we used to play in front of our people. But I think this is one more chance in the year. We played in India Open here. But we couldn't go to the deepest in the tournament. But I think this is more special. It will be challenging for us, coming back from injury, having had a break, then playing the World Championship in India. It's quite challenging, but we love taking challenges, so we are really excited for it," Rankireddy said.

The World Championships, held annually except in Olympic years, offer the highest number of BWF ranking points alongside the Olympic Games, making the event one of the most coveted prizes in badminton.

India will have two entries in each of the five disciplines: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Sindhu, seeded ninth in women's singles, and Satwik-Chirag, seeded fifth in men's doubles, headline the Indian contingent, with Lakshya Sen and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also among the country's seeded entries.

Asian Games champions and fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to carry the momentum from their Singapore Open triumph in May, where they claimed the BWF Super 750 title.

The Indian pair, who won bronze at the 2022 and 2025 World Championships, will be aiming to go a step further on home soil and challenge for their maiden world title.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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