Former world No. 1 shuttler and Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal on Saturday said featuring among top nations in medals tally would be the real metric of calling India a “sporting nation”, amid the push to host global competitions here. Saina said while the scenario has changed in sports, especially for women in the country, there still is a lot to be done. “We are trying (to host) Olympics or big tournaments but I think one thing we have to make sure is that we are in top of the medal tally as well and that is when we can call ourselves a sporting nation,” Nehwal said during an inter-collegiate festival ‘Malhar', hosted by the St Xavier's College.

Saina said female sportspersons in the country have realised their potential and there has been a huge change in the last decade or so.

“Somewhere women are realizing that we are capable, we can do well,” Nehwal said.

“Last 15-20 years, I can see huge change in sports especially because I keep looking at matches and I keep seeing that, especially lot of girls from Haryana, they are doing extremely well in sports and wrestling, boxing, badminton is coming up." “I just want it to happen throughout the country so that we can be called as sporting nation in the future,” she said.

Nehwal exhorted for a system where young athletes across sports get adequate financial backing right from the beginning.

“It's not about men or women, it's about giving your best because in sports it's not very easy to earn money. You feel, what's going to happen in sports? Unless you reach in top 15 or top 20, you won't even get good sponsorships (or) good funding,” Saina said.

“It's not like cricket… still you have to improve a lot more but if you are consistent, if you are performing well, of course you will get all kind of sponsorships but not many players are like so talented." “Sometimes the results come a little late, sometimes the results are a little early but everyone is looking forward to the performances, and that becomes very challenging. So, unless we improve the promotions, marketing, sponsorships from really early age, that is when I think we can get many more players,” Nehwal said.

Nehwal said it is important for India to have not just efficient sporting infrastructure but also right coaching.

“… that is the problem in most of the sports that you don't have psychologists, you don't have proper trainers and proper physios,” Nehwal said.

“Now, from last 5-6 years, they have improved it but we need lot of psychologists, lot of mental trainers in our sports so that out of 10, at least six of them can perform. Otherwise, from your own will, from your own fighting attitude, there are only 2-3 people who can do well.” Nehwal said having financial security in other sports like cricket have would be a lot easier for sportspersons.

“… being in top 10 of the world and consistently being there, coming out of injuries, coming out of that same stress, there will be lot of people who will be trolling you,” Nehwal said.

“Very few will appreciate you but everyday taking that stress and being the best is not easy in sports. I think it can only change when you have lot more security like how it is in cricket.” “At least when you play best in the world, you have that salary system, you have that job system and then you can take it as your profession. But other sports still are lacking behind it and that's why many of them just lose the interest and they say that we don't want to play.” Nehwal add, “But otherwise, training wise, there are so many kids who want to do perfect training and now the only difference can happen is good psychologist, good team and that is when you can produce lot more champions.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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