A true badminton icon, Syed Modi is one of the few sportspeople in India who brought about a revolution. Through his performances for the country, Modi continues to be revered as an athlete who put India on the world map of badminton. However, controversies followed the Uttar Pradesh-born sportsman, and the sporting world was left in utter disbelief when he was shot dead at the age of 25. It has been many years since his tragic death, but the mystery surrounding his assassination is still not fully resolved.

Modi, whose real surname 'Mehdi' was incorrectly written as 'Modi' during early school enrolment, went on to win eight National Badminton Championship titles from 1980 to 1987. He also clinched a gold medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games and won three other international titles: the Austrian International in 1983 and 1984, and the USSR International in 1985.

As one of India's greatest hopes for securing a medal at the Olympic Games, Modi was tragically killed before he could represent his country at the world's premier multi-sport event.

He was shot dead on the evening of 28 July 1988, right outside the K.D. Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Modi had just stepped outside after finishing a routine practice session at the venue. The assailants fired multiple bullets from close range, and Modi died before he could be taken to hospital.

The motive behind his murder remained unresolved even after his case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rumours of a conspiracy involving personal and political motives, as well as his strained marriage to Ameeta Kulkarni, surfaced.

Although some prominent figures were charged by the police, investigators found no evidence against them.

It was claimed that Modi's wife, Ameeta, who was also a national-level badminton player, was having an extramarital relationship with an influential politician, Sanjay Sinh. Both Ameeta and Sanjay Sinh were questioned by the police regarding the conspiracy to murder Modi. However, the police found no legal evidence to present in court against either of them. Ameeta and Sanjay later married.

Later, Bhagwati Singh, alias Pappu, one of the assailants apprehended by the police, was convicted of murder and illegal possession of arms. He was handed a life sentence by the court. Nevertheless, the true mystery behind the murder remains far from resolved.

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