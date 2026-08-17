Anders Antonsen has welcomed the conditions he has encountered in Delhi ahead of the BWF World Championships but questioned the decision to stage the India Open in the national capital in January or February, saying the pollution during that period makes the timing a concern for visiting players. The Denmark shuttler had pulled out of the India Open earlier this year over air-quality concerns. Back in Delhi for the World Championships, Antonsen said the situation this time has been considerably better and that he has been satisfied with the playing and practice facilities.

“Yeah, definitely. I have not been here in like three and a half years or something. Last time was in 2023. As I understand it, there is a big, big difference from season to season when it comes to the pollution. So in general, it's pretty crazy in general. This is just fine. I've experienced way worse air pollution than it is right now. So this I'm okay with. And as far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty and the practice facilities are good as well. So yeah, all in all, I'm happy so far,” the Dane told media in the mixed zone ahead of the World Championships.

However, Antonsen remains opposed to the India Open being held in Delhi during the winter months. With the tournament set to move to February under the new BWF calendar, he said the decision was disappointing.

“I don't know. I wasn't happy to see it, to be honest. Yeah, you know, the BWF gives out these fines if you don't show up to super 750 or above. And every year it's like, when I see the calendar, I'm like, okay, they all just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine. I don't know if next year will be the same. I haven't really decided 100% yet. But yeah, in all honesty, I wasn't happy to see it because as we just talked about the pollution during that season is pretty, pretty insane. So I don't think it's the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in January or February in Delhi. If hosted this time around (August-September), it seems much, much better from my perspective. I don't know if you guys live here or how you feel about it,” he added.

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