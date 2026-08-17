PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble Live Streaming BWF World Championships 2026 Live Telecast: PV Sindhu will start her campaign at the BWF World Championships 2026 with a Round of 64 clash against Ireland's Sofia Nobel in New Delhi on Monday. Sindhu, the most successful Indian player in the world championships with one gold, two silver and two bronze, is confident of adding another medal to her tally. Sindhu's path to the semi-final this year will look quite similar to the last edition as she is likely to face Chinese's 3rd seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarters with a possible last eight clash against sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match will take place on Monday, August 17.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match will take place in New Delhi.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match start?

The PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match will start at 5:40 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble BWF World Championships 2026 match will be streamed live on Jiostar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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