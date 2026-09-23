India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: The fourth day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya is set to provide India with several big opportunities for medals. The primary focus is on shooting, with double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, and in-form shooters Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh Phogat in action in the women's 10m air pistol individual final. Esha and Suruchi also team up in the women's 10m air pistol team event. Weightlifting legend Mirabai Chanu will also be in focus in the women's 49kg final, as she eyes a first Asian Games medal. The Indian men's badminton team's semi-final against China will also be one to watch out for. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)
Results So Far:
Rowing: Balraj Panwar finishes third in his heat (fourth overall) to secure his place in the men's single sculls final.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 4 of Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: Manu Bhaker Scores 96 In Series 2
Manu produced a modest 96 in her second series, keeping her in contention but leaving little margin for error. With Suruchi and Esha also finding it difficult to mount a challenge, India's prospects are looking bleak. On current projections, Manu occupies 15th place, while Suruchi and Esha trail in 36th and 37th respectively.
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE, Shooting: Manu Bhaker Recovers
After a shaky start with four 9s in her opening five shots, Manu Bhaker recovered well to finish her first series with a 95. She has carried that momentum into the second series with three consecutive 10s. Esha Singh continues to struggle, however, having managed six 9s in her first nine shots.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Canoe Sprint: India In Final
India's Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, and Arun Singh have qualified for the final in men's kayak four 500m heats.
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE, Shooting: India Off To Poor Start
In a surprising turn of events, world No. 99 Nurul Syasya Nadiah Binti Mohd Arifin of Malaysia leads the standings, despite never having won an ISSF World Cup medal. Conversely, the Indian shooters have suffered a disastrous start. Suruchi dropped six points in her opening series, while Manu lost five. Esha is also struggling early, dropping four points just halfway into her first series.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Sepaktakraw: India vs Philippines, Men's Team Regu Group B
India kick off their Sepak Takraw men’s team regu Group B clash with a dominant 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) win over the Philippines in the first match. Looking sharp and highly agile, India comfortably outplayed their opponents, a strong response after yesterday's setback, though two matches still remain.
Asian Games Day 4 LIVE: Women's Team 10m Final Underway
Next up is a flagship qualification event for India in shooting. Expectations are soaring with a stacked line-up: double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, highly decorated Asian and World medallist Esha Singh, and one of the nation's brightest rising stars. Given India's dominant pedigree, failing to secure at least two spots in the individual final would be a major upset. This also stands as India's premier opportunity to secure team gold.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Soft Tennis: Soft Tennis Quarterfinals Delayed
The soft tennis encounter featuring India's Jay Meena and the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in the men's singles quarterfinal has been delayed due to poor weather.
Asian Games, 2026, Shooting LIVE: More Shooting Medals Likely
We could be in for a medal galore this morning in shooting, with individual qualification and team finals in three events. Here's how the events are lined up, especially as the trio of Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh and Esha Singh begin their campaign in Women's 10m Air Pistol.
6:15 AM, 10m Air Pistol (Women's Individual Qualification & Team Final): Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, and Esha Singh.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Rowing: Balraj Panwar In Rowing Final
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026 from Japan. The biggest encouraging news this morning comes from rowing where India have entered the fianl in men's single sculls.
India's Balraj Panwar, often called as MS Dhoni of India's rowing, is in contention in men's single sculls, having qualified for the final. Balraj Panwar finished third in his heat with a time of 6:52.84, trailing Chi Fung Chan by just 0.31 seconds. Sitting fourth overall across both heats, he has done enough to secure his spot in tomorrow's final.