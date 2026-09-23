India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 4: The fourth day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya is set to provide India with several big opportunities for medals. The primary focus is on shooting, with double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, and in-form shooters Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh Phogat in action in the women's 10m air pistol individual final. Esha and Suruchi also team up in the women's 10m air pistol team event. Weightlifting legend Mirabai Chanu will also be in focus in the women's 49kg final, as she eyes a first Asian Games medal. The Indian men's badminton team's semi-final against China will also be one to watch out for. (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)

Results So Far:

Rowing: Balraj Panwar finishes third in his heat (fourth overall) to secure his place in the men's single sculls final.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 4 of Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya: