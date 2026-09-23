India vs China Live Streaming Asian Games Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final: Having already assured India of a medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, the men's badminton team will take on defending champions China at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. India will be looking to avenge their defeat at the previous Games, where China beat them 3-2 in the final at Hangzhou to successfully defend their title. India had raced to a 2-0 lead after Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective matches, but the hosts staged a remarkable comeback by winning the final three matches to clinch the gold medal.

Meanwhile, India beat Japan 3-0 in the semi-finals to assure India of a medal, riding on victories from Lakshya, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ayush Shetty.

India vs China Live Streaming Asian Games Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final take place?

The India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final will take place on September 23, 2026 (Wednesday).

Where will the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final be held?

The India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final will be held at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

What time will the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final start?

The India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final is expected to start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final?

The India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow live stream of the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final?

The live streaming of the India vs China Asian Games 2026 Badminton Men's Team Semi-Final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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