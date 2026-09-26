India vs Iran Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final: India women's team is all set to defend its gold medal when it face Iran in the final of Asian Games, kabaddi final on Saturday at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. The women marched into the summit clash with a 48-24 triumph over Nepal before the men joined them with a 66-28 victory against Thailand in the last-four stage. The comprehensive wins also kept the two defending champion teams' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact. In the women's match, India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points.

India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Final LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match take place?

The India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match will take place on Saturday, September 26.

Where will India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match take place?

The India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match will take place at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

What time will the India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match start?

The India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match?

The India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match?

The India vs Iran, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With agency inputs)

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