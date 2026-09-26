Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar Live Streaming Asian Games Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Indian duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar is all set to face Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the Asian Games, mixed doubles squash semi-finals on Saturday. Joshna Chinappa, who won her first Asian Games medal at Guangzhou 2010, is making her seventh consecutive appearance at the continental showpiece. She will be adding a sixth to her tally alongside Velavan Senthilkumar. The duo defeated Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and David Pelino 2-0 (11-3, 11-5) in the quarter-finals to reach the mixed doubles semifinal and assure India of at least a bronze medal.

When will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place?

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place on Saturday, September 26.

Where will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place?

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

What time will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match start?

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will start on 8:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match?

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match?

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will bestreamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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