Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar Live Streaming Asian Games Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar Live Streaming Asian Games Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Indian duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar is all set to face Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the Asian Games, mixed doubles squash semi-finals on Saturday.
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar Live Streaming Asian Games Squash Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Indian duo of Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar is all set to face Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the Asian Games, mixed doubles squash semi-finals on Saturday. Joshna Chinappa, who won her first Asian Games medal at Guangzhou 2010, is making her seventh consecutive appearance at the continental showpiece. She will be adding a sixth to her tally alongside Velavan Senthilkumar. The duo defeated Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and David Pelino 2-0 (11-3, 11-5) in the quarter-finals to reach the mixed doubles semifinal and assure India of at least a bronze medal.
When will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place?
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place on Saturday, September 26.
Where will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place?
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match take place at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.
What time will Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match start?
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will start on 8:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match?
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match?
Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi-Tang Ming Hong, Asian Games Squash mixed doubles semi-final match will bestreamed live on SonyLiv app and website.
(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)