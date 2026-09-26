India vs Japan Men's Hockey LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India are set to face Japan in the Asian Games 2026, men's hockey Pool A fixture against hosts Japan on Saturday at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. After convincing 13-1 and 16-1 wins over Indonesia and Sri Lanka respectively, India contiunued their dominance over South Korea and defeated them 8-2. With the semi-finals berth in sight, Harmanpreet Singh and his men are eyeing a dominating outing against Japan to stay on top of the points table. India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28, which they are expected to win handsomely.

India vs Japan Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Saturday, September 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Japan, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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