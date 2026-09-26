India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi Final Free Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Live Telecast: India face Iran in men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. Earlier in the day, India women's team defended its Kabaddi gold medal with a strong performance against an impressive Iranian side in the Asian Games 2026 final at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium on Saturday. The Indian team clinched their fourth Kabaddi gold in the history of the Asian Games with a 37-34 win over 2018 champions Iran. This is India's fourth women's Kabaddi gold and third for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Asian Games.

When will the India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final take place?

The India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final will take place on Saturday, September 26.

Where will India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final take place?

The India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final will take place in Nagoya.

What time will the India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final start?

The India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final?

The India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final?

The India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi, Asian Games 2026 Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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