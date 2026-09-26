The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games on Saturday, with the first two shooters also making the individual final. The Indian team aggregated 1763 to finish second on the podium. China claimed the gold medal with a games record 1773, while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze with 1754 following a gruelling contest. In the individual section, both Ashi and Tilottama placed themselves in the top three with scores of 395-25x and 395-23x ahead of standing, respectively.

However, world number 15 Vidarsa staged a fine recovery to finish the qualification in sixth place with a total of 588.

Tilottama, ranked 107 in the world, entered the eight-women final in third place after shooting 590 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

World number 18 Ashi, who was doing well at one stage of the qualification, however ended with 585 to narrowly miss out on a place in the final.

Tilottama led the Indian challenge in the individual qualification before being joined by Vidarsa.

In the qualification, Ashi and Tilottama had identical scores of 395 after the kneeling and prone stages, with Ashi registering 25 inner 10s and Tilottama 23.

Tilottama, however, produced a stronger standing series to finish with 590 and move into the top three.

Vidarsa's total score was enough to earn her a place in the final despite not being among the leading shooters for much of the qualification.

The 50m rifle 3 positions event requires shooters to compete in kneeling, prone and standing positions, with the qualification scores determining the eight finalists.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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