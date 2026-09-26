Defending champions India clinched a record-extending fourth Asian Games women's kabaddi title with a thrilling 37-34 victory over Iran in the final in Nagoya on Saturday. India have now won the women's kabaddi title at every Asian Games since the sport was introduced in Guangzhou 2010, except in 2018, when Iran ended their winning run with a victory in the Jakarta final. India held a 22-16 lead at half-time and looked in control, but Iran fought back strongly in the second half to reduce the deficit to a single point at 26-27.

Leading 27-22, India saw their advantage almost disappear when Iran's Atena Madadi produced a four-point raid to make it 26-27. It was the closest Iran came to taking the lead, as India's defence regained its composure to keep the opponents at bay.

Iran, who had only one player from their previous Asian Games campaign, never managed to go ahead in the contest.

India's lead was again reduced to three points after Pinki failed to hold a raider while attempting a tackle. But Sanju responded with a two-point raid, catching two Iranian players to restore India's advantage.

Pushpa Rana then produced a crucial tackle on the next Iranian raid as India moved 34-28 ahead with four minutes remaining.

India had inflicted an all-out on Iran in the first half, while the Iranian side returned the favour in the second, but the Indian defence held firm in the closing stages to secure the gold.

After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

The men's team will have a chance to complete a golden double later on Saturday when they face Iran in the final.

India have dominated the sport at the continental showpiece, with the men's and women's teams accounting for gold in all but one edition.

The men's team had won seven consecutive gold medals before their run was halted at Jakarta 2018, where Iran emerged champions and India finished fourth. The Indian men bounced back at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, reclaiming the title.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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