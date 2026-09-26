India At Badminton, PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch
India At Badminton, PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch
PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Live Telecast: PV Sindhu will hope to reach a step closer to medal as she plays Chinese Taipei's Pin-chian CHIU in Asian Games women's singles second round match. Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu has had a good year so far winning the Japan masters. In badminton, India have won the bronze in men's team event.
When will the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match take place?
The PPV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will take place on Saturday, September 26.
Where will PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match take place?
The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will take place in Nagoya.
What time will the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match start?
The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match is expected to start around 12 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match?
The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match?
The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.
(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)