PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU Live Streaming, Asian Games 2026 Live Telecast: PV Sindhu will hope to reach a step closer to medal as she plays Chinese Taipei's Pin-chian CHIU in Asian Games women's singles second round match. Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu has had a good year so far winning the Japan masters. In badminton, India have won the bronze in men's team event.

When will the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match take place?

The PPV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will take place on Saturday, September 26.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will take place in Nagoya.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match start?

The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match is expected to start around 12 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match?

The PV Sindhu vs Pin-chian CHIU, Asian Games women's singles badminton Round 2 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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