Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe Women's Singles Semi-Final Squash LIVE Streaming: Anahat Singh will look to assure a medal for India in the women's singles squash event at Asian Games 2026, with the teenager set to compete in the semi-final against Japan's Satomi Watanabe. The 18-year-old Anahat produced a dominant display against compatriot Tanvi Khanna, defeating the 30-year-old 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-3) in just 15 minutes in the women's singles quarterfinal. Anahat took control from the opening game, winning 11-2 in five minutes with a series of well-directed drops. Tanvi struggled to cope with Anahat's flat and fast game, as the youngster continued to find points with her attacking shots.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Anahat maintaining the pressure despite a late surge from Tanvi to win 11-5 in six minutes. Anahat completed the victory with an 11-3 win in the third game to book her place in the last four.

Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Saturday, September 26 (IST).

Where will the Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya.

What time will the Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe, squash women's singles semi-final match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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