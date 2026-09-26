India will have two riders in the individual dressage final after Jai Sud and Hriday Vipul Chheda made the cut from Saturday's qualification round, while Shruti Vora and Gaurav Pundhir missed out at the Asian Games in Nagoya. Aboard Dono Di Maggio, Chheda was 11th with 135.059, while riding Goofy La Perle, Sud finished 13th in the combined standings with a score of 133.559 in the second individual qualifier. The top 15 combinations after the second qualifier advanced to the individual final, with a maximum of two riders allowed from each country. Sud and Chheda therefore secured both of India's available berths.

Vora, riding Magnanimous, had entered the second qualifier as India's highest-ranked rider after finishing ninth in the opening round with 68.059 per cent.

However, her score dropped to 62 per cent in the second qualifier, leaving her outside the top 15.

Pundhir too was eliminated and could not make the individual final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals