Defending champions India advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games men's hockey competition after defeating hosts Japan 2-0 in a hard-fought pool A contest at Kakamigahaa, Japan on Saturday. India had earlier thrashed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their opening three pool matches. The win over Japan was their fourth consecutive in the event, continuing an unbeaten run. India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28, which they are expected to win handsomely.

Against Japan, Abhishek (15th minute) scored from a field effort while skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 40th minute.

It was a pulsating first two quarters where Japan matched India stick-for-stick with their aggressive play but the defending champions went into the breather with a slender one goal lead.

India chief coach Craig Fulton will have plenty to worry about ahead of knockouts, especially when it comes to in the penalty corner conversion as India secured 10 set pieces on Saturday but converted just one.

Japan was the better of the side in the first quarter with 60 per cent of possession but the Indians' were more relentless in attack.

India secured quick an early penalty corner in the sixth minute but skipper Harmanpreet couldn't make much of it as the Japanese defended stoutly.

In the 10th minute, Japan got a penalty corner and scored from it but the goal was disallowed as the umpires deemed that the ball had touched an Indian's foot first.

Japan got another penalty corner but nothing came out of that either.

India finally took the lead through Abhishek's field goal.

Japan secured their second penalty corner in the 17th min but India defended well.

India extended their lead from their fifth penalty corner with skipper Harmanpreet scoring through a fierce low flick to the right of the Japanese custodian.

The Indians enjoyed ball possession in the fourth quarter and secured four penalty corners in quick time but they failed to convert against a resolute Japanese defence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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