India completed a golden double in kabaddi at the Asian Games as both the men's and women's teams defended their respective titles with thrilling victories over Iran in the finals in Nagoya on Saturday. The Indian men overcame Iran 40-34 in a closely fought final to retain their gold medal, following the women's team's 37-34 victory over the same opponents earlier in the day. The men's final was a tense affair, with the scores tied at 20-20 at one stage before India managed to gain the upper-hand and secure another gold. The Indian men had won seven successive gold medals before their dominance was halted at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Iran emerged champions and India finished fourth. India bounced back at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, reclaiming the title.

It was India's overall ninth gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games.

Earlier, the women's team held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran fought back strongly in the second half, winning it 18-15. However, the Indian cushion proved sufficient as they held on for a thrilling victory.

After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

The women's team have now won the Asian Games gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Games, when they settled for silver after losing to Iran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi