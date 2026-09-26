India vs Japan Men's Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026: India's men's hockey team will take on Japan in a Pool A match at the Asian Games on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh and his men, unbeaten so far in the tournament, will be aiming to extend their winning streak against the hosts. After a disappointing FIH Hockey World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they finished eighth, the Indians appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at the right time. They have registered three wins in as many matches and currently sit atop the Pool A standings with nine points, ahead of Japan. India began their campaign with commanding victories over Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), and South Korea (8-2), underlining their dominance in the competition so far. (Asian Games Medal Tally)
India vs Japan Men's Hockey, Asian Games LIVE Score, Medal Tally and Match Results Updates:
India vs Japan Live Updates: Match starts!
Match starts! And India makes a circle right in the second minute! India willbe expected to be dominant against Japan. But when you are playing the hosts, once always needs to be on their toes.
Asian Games Men's Hockey LIVE: Time for national anthems
The teams are here at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. It's time for the national anthems. Japan won gold at the Asian Games 2018 edition. But currently they are in a bit of a slump.
India vs Japan Live Updates: Story so far
India had earlier thrashed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their opening three pool matches. India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28, which they are expected to win handsomely.
India vs Japan LIVE Score: A great chance for India
This is a great chance for the Indian men's team to redeem themselves after finishing 8th in the FIH World Cup. A gold medal win at the Asian Games will seal the Harmanpreet Singh-led side a Los Angles Oympic spot.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Where India Stands
India have so far scored 37 goals in three matches and conceded three.