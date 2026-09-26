India vs Japan Men's Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026: India's men's hockey team will take on Japan in a Pool A match at the Asian Games on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh and his men, unbeaten so far in the tournament, will be aiming to extend their winning streak against the hosts. After a disappointing FIH Hockey World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they finished eighth, the Indians appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at the right time. They have registered three wins in as many matches and currently sit atop the Pool A standings with nine points, ahead of Japan. India began their campaign with commanding victories over Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), and South Korea (8-2), underlining their dominance in the competition so far. (Asian Games Medal Tally)

India vs Japan Men's Hockey, Asian Games LIVE Score, Medal Tally and Match Results Updates: