PV Sindhu Falls Three Places To World No.5 In Badminton Rankings

PV Sindhu is currently fifth in world badminton rankings after falling three spots. © AFP

Just a week after achieving her career-best rank of world number two, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday lost three spots to be placed fifth in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. The 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad suffered a shock first-round exit from the Malaysia Open Superseries in Kuching last week to go down the ladder. Sindhu is competing at Singapore Open Superseries and will be hoping to right the wrongs of Malaysia.

Saina, who also lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open, however, remained unchanged in ninth position.

The women's singles ranking table is headed by Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan.

In the men's singles, Ajay Jayaram is the highest-ranked Indian at 14th position.

None of the other Indian male shuttlers figure in the top 20.