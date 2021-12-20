PM Modi Hails Kidambi Srikanth's Silver At World Badminton Championships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Kidambi Srikanth's silver medal win in the World Badminton Championships, saying it will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton.
Highlights
- PM Modi congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning silver medal in BWF WC
- Singapore Loh Kean Yew beat Srikanth in straight games
- Srikanth is the first Indian to win silver medal in BWF WC
Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton. https://t.co/rxxkBDAwkP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021
The 28-year-old Srikanth bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in the latest edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.
The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.