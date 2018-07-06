 
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Crash Out In Quarter-Finals

Updated: 06 July 2018 17:53 IST

The Indian challenge at the Indonesia Open ended with HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu losing in straight games.

India's PV Sindhu lost her quarter-finals match in straight games. © Twitter

The Indian challenge at the Indonesia Open was over after India's HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu lost in their respective men's and women's singles quarter-final match on Friday. Prannoy suffered a straight-game loss to All-England champion Shi Yuqi of China. The eight-seeded Indian, who went in the match with a 1-3 head-to-head count against his Chinese counterpart, lost the match 17-21, 18-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes. Sindhu, on the other hand, lost to HE Bingjiao of China 14-21, 15-21, in a match that lasted only 37 minutes.

In the men's singles match, Prannoy never looked threatening in the game as his opponent did not let him take easy points and maintained a comfortable lead at all times of the match.

Prannoy, however, tried coming to come back in the game but ended up losing the first game 17-21.

The second game wasn't different than the first one as Shi Yuqi led Prannoy 11-8 at the break. The Indian, after the break, managed a comeback as he narrowed the game to 16-17 and then drew level at 18-18. But eventually lost the game 18-21.

In the women's singles match, Sindhu went in the match with a 5-4 head-to-head count against Bingjiao. The Chinese had a comfortable lead in game one and did not let India's Sindhu settle.

Sindhu drew level twice in the first game before trailing her opponent 10-11 at mid-break. However, after the break, Bingjiao upped her ante by taking six points in a row and eventually winning the game 21-14.

In the second game, Sindhu gave away a comfortable lead of 6-3 as Bingjiao drew level at 7-7, which in turn, saw Bingjiao lead Sindhu 11-8 at mid-break.

Sindhu tried to claw her way back in the second game but was completely outclassed by her Chinese opponent, losing the second game 15-21.

