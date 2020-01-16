 
Badminton

PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of Indonesia Masters In Second Round

Updated: 16 January 2020 18:47 IST

PV Sindhu suffered a 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi to crash out of the Indonesia Masters

PV Sindhu suffered a 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. © AFP

PV Sindhu suffered a 21-16, 16-21, 19-21 loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi to crash out of the Indonesia Masters super 500 badminton tournament in the women's singles second round on Thursday. Sayaka Takahashi had earlier handed Saina Nehwal a shock defeat in the opening round. PV Sindhu, who came to face Sayaka Takahashi after a straight games victory over Aya Ohori, clinched the first game in the second round with much ease. However, 14th-ranked Sayaka Takahashi bounced back in the second game and held her nerves to win a thriller against fifth-seeded PV Sindhu.

With Sindhu's exit, India's campaign concluded at the Indonesia Masters as male shuttlers B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma had crashed out on Wednesday.

Srikanth had suffered a 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 loss to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

Praneeth lost to the eighth-seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi 21-16, 18-21, 10-21, while Sourabh suffered a 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 defeat to China's Lu Guang Zu.

Highlights
  • Sindhu lost to Sayaka Takahashi in the second round of Indonesia Masters
  • With PV Sindhu's exit, India's campaign at the tournament came to an end
  • Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had crashed out on Wednesday
