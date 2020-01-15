 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In First Round

Updated: 15 January 2020 10:55 IST

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of Indonesia Masters after losing to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing To Shesar Hiren Rhustavito In First Round
Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of Indonesia Masters. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out after losing 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in first round.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Eye Improved Showing In 2020
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Sourabh Verma And Rituparna Das Enter Semifinals
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Sourabh Verma And Rituparna Das Enter Semifinals
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram Lose
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram Lose
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy Enter 2nd Round
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy Enter 2nd Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.