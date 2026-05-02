A comprehensive 3-0 victory over the Chinese Taipei put India into the semifinals of the Thomas Cup 2026, where they are scheduled to take on France on Saturday. India, who last the Thomas Cup tournament in 2022, have made it to the final 4 for the first time since going all the way 4 years ago. Up against India are France, a team not a lot of people expected would be playing in the semi-finals of the tournament. They have produced some formidable results so far in the tournament and would be keen to continue the run against India

Tentative Schedule for India's matches at Thomas Cup 2026 semifinal against France (with IST time):

Men's Singles 1 (9:30 PM IST): Lakshya Sen vs Toma Junior Popov

Men's Doubles 1 (10:30 PM IST): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee & Ronan Labar

Men's Singles 2 (11:30 PM IST): Ayush Shetty vs Christo Popov

Men's Doubles 2 (12:30 AM IST, 3 May): M.R. Arjun & Hariharan Amsakarunan vs Thom Gicquel & William Villeger

Men's Singles 3 (1:30 AM IST, 3 May): Kidambi Srikanth (or HS Prannoy) vs Alex Lanier

When will the India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final be played?

The semi-final will be played today, Saturday, May 02, 2026.

Where will the India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final be played?

The match is being held at the Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark.

What time will the India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final start?

The tie is scheduled for the evening session and will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time in Denmark).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final?

In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final?

You can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. It is also available on the BWF TV YouTube channel (subject to regional availability).

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