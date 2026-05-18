A fresh India-versus-France battle awaits in the men's singles competition and the Indian shuttlers will look to avenge their recent Thomas Cup semifinal defeat when the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament begins in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. India had won a bronze medal after suffering a 0-3 loss to France in the Thomas Cup semifinals in Horsens, Denmark earlier this month, losing all three singles matches. This week, three Indian singles players will once again face French opponents and will be eager to turn the tables.

While star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who had missed the Thomas Cup tie due to an elbow injury, will open against Indonesia's Moh Zaki Ubaidillah, Tharun Mannepalli will take on France's Toma Junior Popov, Kiran George will face seventh seed Alex Lanier, and HS Prannoy will meet Christo Popov.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will have to come through the qualifying rounds.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun, who did not get an opportunity in the Thomas Cup semifinal, will be keen to make a statement when they face the seventh-seeded French pair of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov.

Among Indian women singles players, Tanvi Sharma will take on Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, sixth seed Unnati Hooda will face China's Han Qian Xi, Malvika Bansod will clash with Germany's Yvonne Li, and Anmol Kharb will meet eighth seed Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ram will face Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, while Isharani Baruah has a difficult opening-round match against fifth seed Denmark's Line Christophersen. Devika Sihag will feature in the qualifiers.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam will meet Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai, while Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will face second seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan.

In mixed doubles, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh will face Indonesia's Bobby Setiabudi and Melati Daeva Oktavianti, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will take on Indonesia's Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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