Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta has launched a sharp critique of the Indian badminton system, alleging monopolisation, favouritism and a lack of long-term vision in player development, while also questioning the lack of recognition for her contribution to the sport. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Gutta said the problems within Indian badminton run far deeper than individual decisions. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist revealed that she has repeatedly approached authorities with proposals to contribute at the grassroots level through her academy, but claims she has largely been ignored.

"The whole system is a problem. It's completely monopolised. Only one person decides everything. I have been saying for four years that I also have an academy. Don't give me U-19 or senior camps - give me U-13 or U-15 players. Include me also. The kids will play well, then they will represent India," Gutta said.

According to her, players training at her academy are often unfairly labelled because of her outspoken image.

"Whoever trains in Jwala Gutta Academy becomes 'rebellious'. That's the reputation they have made of mine," she remarked.

The 14-time national champion also highlighted the role she played in bringing visibility to doubles badminton in India, arguing that many opportunities available to current players stem from the groundwork laid during her career.

"In 2006, if I hadn't won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, badminton players would not have been on the priority list. Whatever exposure trips juniors are enjoying today is because of the path I led as a doubles player," she said.

Despite India's rise in doubles badminton in recent years, Gutta believes the discipline still does not receive the attention it deserves.

"Nobody is interested because they are just going about playing. They are not talking about how to improve the system," she said while discussing the current state of women's doubles in the country.

Not getting support to run academy

Gutta also opened up about the financial challenges of running a world-class badminton academy without institutional backing.

"My academy in Hyderabad is one of the biggest academies in the country. I have 14 courts spread across 50,000 square feet, which I built all alone. Still, I am not getting support," she said.

Asked whether she had approached the Sports Ministry for assistance, Gutta admitted she had initially tried, but believes her image within the establishment works against her.

"I did initially, but their attitude is not that great. I'm infamous," she claimed.

The former India star further argued that Indian sport often rewards image management and diplomacy over honesty and directness, especially in the case of women athletes.

"My duty is just to play badminton. That's my straightforwardness. That's why people talk to me, because I am straightforward. I will not hide and do things, and I will not bullshit anybody. If I say I'm straightforward, it becomes controversial. There is a difference between a man and a woman. If I say it, it becomes controversial, and people don't like it," Gutta opined.

Disappointed on not receiving Padma Shri

She also expressed disappointment over not receiving the Padma Shri despite what she believes are significant contributions to Indian badminton. According to Gutta, public image and PR often overshadow sporting merit.

"I did not get my Padma Shri. If I send you my achievements, you will be shocked that I did not get a Padma Shri. Why am I not getting a Padma Shri? Because I didn't do PR, I didn't cry about poverty and struggle even though I went through all of it. I worked hard, I trained for 10 hours, but no one believes it because of the way I look," she said.

Born to a Chinese mother and a Telugu father, Gutta added that societal perceptions surrounding appearance often shape how female athletes are viewed.

"If I like to colour my hair and have pedicures and manicures, it translates to me not being a serious athlete. This is not my fault, but it is true. As a player, where did I lack in my career? If someone knows doubles in India, to be very frank, that is because of me. Otherwise, no one would know it.

"So what respect and acknowledgement have I received - even from the government? Forget the association, leave it. I am talking about the government. Why does this government want to ignore me? I don't know," she said.

Reflecting on her generation's mindset, Gutta added that athletes of her era believed performance alone would ensure recognition.

"We came from a generation where we believed everything else would fall into place if you performed well. My duty was just to play good badminton. I didn't know PR was that important. Had I known, I would have danced to songs and made reels," Gutta stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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