India and Chinese Taipei are set to clash in the Thomas Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty leading the country's semi-final hopes at the Forum Horsens in Denmark. India, the 2022 champions, enter the last 8 round after a strong showing in Group A, despite a narrow 3-2 loss to top-seeded China in their final league match. Chinese Taipei reached the last eight after a dramatic comeback in Group C, where they topped their group by edging out Denmark 3-2. Their depth is headlined by the red-hot Lin Chun-yi, who recently captured the India Open and All England titles, and serves as a major threat in the singles category.

India vs Chinese Taipei: List Of Matches (Tentative start time in IST):

Match 1 (1:30 pm): Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-chen (Men's Singles 1)

Match 2 (2:20 pm): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang-chieh / Wang Chi-lin (Men's Doubles 1)

Match 3 (3:10 pm): Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-yi (Men's Singles 2)

Match 4 (4:00 pm): MR Arjun / Hariharan Amsakarunan vs Lee Jhe-Huei / Yang Po-hsuan (Men's Doubles 2)

Match 5 (4:50 pm): Kidambi Srikanth vs Chi Yu-jen (Men's Singles 3)

When will the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final be played?

The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be played on Friday, May 01, 2026.

Where will the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final be played?

The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be played at the Impact Arena in Denmark.

What time will the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final start?

The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final?

The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be aired on JioStar network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final?

The live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be available on JioStar and BWF TV YouTube channel.

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