India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup 2026 Badminton Live Updates: Lakshya Sen won the second game 22-20 against Chou Tien Chen in the first match. India look to reach the Thomas Cup semifinals as the 2022 champions take on Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen will be leading the charge for his side and will find support from Ayush Chettym Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. India look to win their second Thomas Cup title since 2022. India qualified for the quarterfinals after two convincing wins but lost to defending champions China in the group stage.
Follow India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup 2026 Badminton Live Updates here -
Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya in the lead
Lakshya Sen in the lead at the interval in the third game. A 11-7 lead and this can be a massive for his confidence.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Full control
This has been a brilliant show from Lakshya Sen. A diving winner and he leads 5-3.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya wins 2nd game
The comeback is complete! An insane point results in Lakshya Sen winning the second game 22-20!
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Almost there
This has been a brilliant run of play for Lakshya Sen. The fightback is well and truly on! He is trailing just 16-17.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: A fightback is on!
Massive fightback by Lakshya Sen and he is now trailing 11-14. Can he pull it off?
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya struggling
A couple of good smashes but it is not looking good for Lakshya Sen. He is struggling quite a bit and Chou Tien Chen is ahead 11-5.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya losing the way
The loss in the first game has seriously affected Lakshya Sen. The aggression has gone down massively and he is now 2-5 down in the second game.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya loses first game
What a comeback by Chou Tien Chen! Lakshya Sen loses 18-21! He had all the advantage but he is now under pressure!
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Dominance continues
Lakshya Sen continues to dominate proceedings. Chou Tien Chen has been finding moments of brilliance but it is just not enough. The Indian star has a 16-14 lead.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya takes lead
11-9 and this has been brilliant from Lakshya Sen. He has used net play to perfection and with a couple of well-placed smashes, he has taken the lead in brilliant fashion.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Nothing to separate them
This is just excellent. Both players have shown great promise till now and although Lakshya Sen has certainly attacked more, the score is 7-7.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Solid start
A solid start by Lakshya Sen but Chou Tien Chen fought back brilliantly and the score is now 4-4 in the first game.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Match begins
The match is underway and Lakshya Sen makes it 1-1 soon after losing the first point.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya is here
Lakshya Sen is out on the court and it is time for Match 1 against Chou Tien Chen.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Live telecast and streaming details
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final?
The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be aired on JioStar network. '
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final?
The live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be available on JioStar and BWF TV YouTube channel.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Timing of the match
The India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup quarterfinal is expected to start around 1:30 PM IST.
Thomas Cup LIVE: A look at the match card
Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-lin
Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-yi
MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan vs Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po-hsuan
Kidambi Srikanth vs Chi Yu-jen
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Members of Team India
A look at Team India - Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.
Thomas Cup LIVE: Other matches
In the other three quarterfinals, China will face Malaysia, Thailand will take on Denmark and France will lock horns with Japan.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya's opponent
Lakshya Sen will be up against Chou Tien Chen, one of the most established players in the world right now. However, Lakshya will certainly be confident due to the fact that he has defeated his opponent twice in the past.
India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the Thomas Cup badminton quarterfinals between India and Chinese Taipei. India have looked quite good in the competition till now and Lakshya Sen will be starting the proceedings in this crucial clash.