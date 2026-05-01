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India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup 2026 Badminton Live Updates: Lakshya Sen won the second game 22-20 against Chou Tien Chen in the first match. India look to reach the Thomas Cup semifinals as the 2022 champions take on Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen will be leading the charge for his side and will find support from Ayush Chettym Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. India look to win their second Thomas Cup title since 2022. India qualified for the quarterfinals after two convincing wins but lost to defending champions China in the group stage.

Follow India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup 2026 Badminton Live Updates here -

May 01, 2026 14:57 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya in the lead

Lakshya Sen in the lead at the interval in the third game. A 11-7 lead and this can be a massive for his confidence.

May 01, 2026 14:56 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Full control

This has been a brilliant show from Lakshya Sen. A diving winner and he leads 5-3.

May 01, 2026 14:44 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya wins 2nd game

The comeback is complete! An insane point results in Lakshya Sen winning the second game 22-20!

May 01, 2026 14:34 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Almost there

This has been a brilliant run of play for Lakshya Sen. The fightback is well and truly on! He is trailing just 16-17.

May 01, 2026 14:27 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: A fightback is on!

Massive fightback by Lakshya Sen and he is now trailing 11-14. Can he pull it off?

May 01, 2026 14:20 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya struggling

A couple of good smashes but it is not looking good for Lakshya Sen. He is struggling quite a bit and Chou Tien Chen is ahead 11-5.

May 01, 2026 14:12 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya losing the way

The loss in the first game has seriously affected Lakshya Sen. The aggression has gone down massively and he is now 2-5 down in the second game.

May 01, 2026 14:08 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya loses first game

What a comeback by Chou Tien Chen! Lakshya Sen loses 18-21! He had all the advantage but he is now under pressure!

May 01, 2026 13:59 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Dominance continues

Lakshya Sen continues to dominate proceedings. Chou Tien Chen has been finding moments of brilliance but it is just not enough. The Indian star has a 16-14 lead.

May 01, 2026 13:56 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Lakshya takes lead

11-9 and this has been brilliant from Lakshya Sen. He has used net play to perfection and with a couple of well-placed smashes, he has taken the lead in brilliant fashion.

May 01, 2026 13:49 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Nothing to separate them

This is just excellent. Both players have shown great promise till now and although Lakshya Sen has certainly attacked more, the score is 7-7.

May 01, 2026 13:45 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Solid start

A solid start by Lakshya Sen but Chou Tien Chen fought back brilliantly and the score is now 4-4 in the first game.

May 01, 2026 13:42 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Match begins

The match is underway and Lakshya Sen makes it 1-1 soon after losing the first point.

May 01, 2026 13:36 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya is here

Lakshya Sen is out on the court and it is time for Match 1 against Chou Tien Chen.

May 01, 2026 13:24 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Live telecast and streaming details

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final? 

The India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be aired on JioStar network. '

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final? 

The live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei Thomas Cup Quarter Final will be available on JioStar and BWF TV YouTube channel.

May 01, 2026 13:21 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Timing of the match

The India vs Chinese Taipei, Thomas Cup quarterfinal is expected to start around 1:30 PM IST.

May 01, 2026 13:12 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: A look at the match card

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-lin 

Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-yi 

MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan vs Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po-hsuan 

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chi Yu-jen

May 01, 2026 13:04 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Members of Team India

A look at Team India - Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

May 01, 2026 13:01 (IST)
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Thomas Cup LIVE: Other matches

In the other three quarterfinals, China will face Malaysia, Thailand will take on Denmark and France will lock horns with Japan.

May 01, 2026 12:58 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Lakshya's opponent

Lakshya Sen will be up against Chou Tien Chen, one of the most established players in the world right now. However, Lakshya will certainly be confident due to the fact that he has defeated his opponent twice in the past.

May 01, 2026 12:56 (IST)
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the Thomas Cup badminton quarterfinals between India and Chinese Taipei. India have looked quite good in the competition till now and Lakshya Sen will be starting the proceedings in this crucial clash.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen Live Blogs Badminton
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