Badminton

HS Prannoy Breaks Into Top 10 In BWF Ranking

Updated: 17 November 2017 00:14 IST

Newly-crowned national champion HS Prannoy broke into top-10 by jumping a spot in the latest BWF World rankings.

HS Prannoy broke into top-10 by jumping a spot in the latest BWF World rankings. © Twitter

Newly-crowned national champion HS Prannoy broke into top-10 by jumping a spot in the latest BWF World rankings released on November 16. US Open champion Prannoy, who had reached a career-best world number 11 ranking last week, improved a place further to grab the 10th spot. He has been rewarded for his consistent performance this season where he reached the semifinals at Indonesia Open and French Open. Kidambi Srikanth, who has been in rampaging run this season with four titles and five finals, remains static at career-best world number 2, while Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth, who skipped the ongoing China Open Premier, slipped a spot to be at the 16th position.

Sameer Verma, who is recovering from some fitness issues and skipped the last few tournaments, crashed out of the top 20. Ajay Jayaram, who is recuperating from a knee issue, also slumped a place to be at 23rd spot.

In women's singles, Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu remained as World No. 2 and World No. 11.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy improved a spot to be at the 24th position. Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki, however, lost a place to be at the 17th position.

